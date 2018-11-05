Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $120.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.03 and a one year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

