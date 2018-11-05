BidaskClub Upgrades State Auto Financial (STFC) to Buy

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

STFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on shares of State Auto Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $33.41 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Auto Financial news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 774,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

