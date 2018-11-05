BidaskClub Upgrades BioTelemetry (BEAT) to “Buy”

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEAT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.58.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,873,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,240.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $40,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,363 shares of company stock worth $7,810,901. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

