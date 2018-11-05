BidaskClub Lowers TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXMD. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

TXMD opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.40. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $971,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,603,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,151,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,158,800 shares of company stock worth $12,946,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

