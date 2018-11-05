Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Holdings Raised by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7,828.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 2,982 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $233,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,706,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 2.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.