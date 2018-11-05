Berry Global Group (BERY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BERY. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.75.
BERY stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $61.71.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
