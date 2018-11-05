Berry Global Group (BERY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BERY. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 17,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.