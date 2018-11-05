Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (GEMD)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 137.14 ($1.79).

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.75 ($1.50).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

