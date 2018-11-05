Benefitfocus’ (BNFT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,045 shares of company stock worth $399,056. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,672,000 after buying an additional 336,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,189,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,865,000 after buying an additional 167,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 776.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 651,532 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 696,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 326,460 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

