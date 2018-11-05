Belden (BDC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDC. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Belden has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,265,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,528,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,801,000 after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Belden by 22.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,933,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,398,000 after acquiring an additional 709,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 231,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 392.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,628 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

