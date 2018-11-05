Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $2,494,907.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,923.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,772 shares of company stock worth $3,855,093. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Shares of FTV opened at $74.86 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

