Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,718,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after buying an additional 1,587,845 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,039,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,351,000. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,870,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.67 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

