Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $1.42 Million in Wpp Plc (WPP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $16,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.30. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $103.53.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

