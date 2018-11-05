Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $62.80 Million Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294,807 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Nextera Energy Partners comprises about 6.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $62,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,544 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $836,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 82,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 30.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,714 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,211 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $46.25 on Monday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Bank of America downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

