Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,874 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,775,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,565,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,188 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,513,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $841,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $209.91 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.