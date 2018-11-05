Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$162.10” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $161.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

