Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 161,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

