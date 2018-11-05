Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Aetna Inc (AET)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aetna by 143.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Aetna by 252.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aetna by 3,076.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Shares of Aetna stock opened at $198.21 on Monday. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $206.66. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

