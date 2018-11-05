BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,626 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,386,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BFR shares. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Santander downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BFR stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.46. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.