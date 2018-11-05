Baxter International (BAX) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Leerink Swann

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective decreased by Leerink Swann from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.19.

NYSE:BAX opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 62.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,330,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 336,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,191,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

