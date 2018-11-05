Baxter International (BAX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 2.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $461,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 63.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.