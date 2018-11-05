Basic Energy Services (BAS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 54,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $403,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $31,893. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 244.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 408.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 86.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

