Barrington Research Analysts Give Cimpress (CMPR) a $135.00 Price Target

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) received a $135.00 target price from analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,327. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.04. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 102.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cimpress by 863.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,712,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.