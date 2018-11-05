Barrington Research Analysts Give ASV (ASV) a $5.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised ASV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on ASV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price target on ASV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ:ASV opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. ASV has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASV by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ASV by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASV by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

