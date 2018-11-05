Barnett & Company Inc. Has $777,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

