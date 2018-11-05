Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,512,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,629,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,009,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 310,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,555,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,963,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

