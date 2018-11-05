Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up 2.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $122,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $211,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $38.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.43. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 37,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ouma Sananikone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,650.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,015,403 shares of company stock valued at $47,160,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

