Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 52.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 105,228 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,718.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 317,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,612.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 114,440 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,425,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,940,000 after buying an additional 608,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Life Storage to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

