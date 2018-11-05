Barclays Cuts BCE (BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.79.

TSE:BCE opened at C$52.90 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$50.72 and a 52 week high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

