Barclays Boosts CIGNA (CI) Price Target to $235.00

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $228.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIGNA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CIGNA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.14.

CI stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.32. 5,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CIGNA has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. CIGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CIGNA will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,422,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,285,010,000 after buying an additional 734,965 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 533.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 578,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,470,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,921,000 after buying an additional 472,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 2,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 459,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,752,000 after buying an additional 438,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

