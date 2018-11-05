Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,353 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of AmerisourceBergen worth $162,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $585,397.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,216.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $232,606.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,279.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,578 shares of company stock worth $6,391,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.