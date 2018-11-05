Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $156.55 Million Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $156,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $40,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $35,385,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,755,000 after purchasing an additional 107,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $172.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $787,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.54.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

