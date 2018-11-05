Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $145.53 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 138,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $145,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 367,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 164,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

