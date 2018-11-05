Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.56 Million Stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,790,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.86. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.43 million during the quarter. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 36.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, CLSA set a $95.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

