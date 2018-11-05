Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.43 Million Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 269.5% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,188 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FMX opened at $87.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.7352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

