Bank of America Cuts Stericycle (SRCL) Price Target to $50.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stericycle by 11.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $692,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Stericycle by 32.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

