Bank of America Cuts Allstate (ALL) Price Target to $110.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,406,000 after buying an additional 1,061,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 394.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,106,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 882,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,917,000 after buying an additional 811,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 101.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after buying an additional 802,167 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after buying an additional 569,363 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

