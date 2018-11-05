Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 351.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLRE opened at $11.78 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greenlight Capital Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

