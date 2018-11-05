Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) PT Set at €7.40 by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €7.40 ($8.60) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.41 ($7.45).

Shares of BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

