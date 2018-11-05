Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 119.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 746.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 63,052 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $11.52 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.