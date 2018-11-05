Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

BHGE opened at $26.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,016,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,214,000 after buying an additional 465,135 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,515,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 521.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,112,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,821,000 after buying an additional 3,450,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,127,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

