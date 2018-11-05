B. Riley Reiterates “$7.00” Price Target for Zynex (ZYXI)

B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYXI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.95. Zynex has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 205.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

