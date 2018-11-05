B. Riley Comments on Caci International Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Caci International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caci International’s FY2019 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.62.

CACI opened at $172.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. Caci International has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,731 shares of company stock worth $2,080,561. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

