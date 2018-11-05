B. Riley Analysts Give GP Strategies (GPX) a $24.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GP Strategies has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $28.10.

In other news, Director Marshall S. Geller bought 2,000 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,568.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 88.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 565.7% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

