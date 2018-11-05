B. Riley Analysts Give Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) a $15.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cambium Learning Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Learning Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Cambium Learning Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Cambium Learning Group stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Cambium Learning Group has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $682.87 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of -0.82.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 159.87% and a net margin of 26.87%. Research analysts expect that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123,723 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 58,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

