B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MYR Group in a report released on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.01 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of MYRG opened at $33.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.35. MYR Group has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in MYR Group by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 17,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.