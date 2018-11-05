AXT (AXTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered AXT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AXT by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.