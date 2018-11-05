Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY18 guidance at $1.75-1.90 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

