Avalon Globocare (AVCO) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS: AVCO) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Avalon Globocare to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon Globocare and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Globocare $1.08 million -$3.46 million N/A Avalon Globocare Competitors $993.84 million $66.10 million 20.79

Avalon Globocare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avalon Globocare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Globocare Competitors 123 406 581 30 2.45

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Avalon Globocare’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalon Globocare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Globocare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% Avalon Globocare Competitors -16.11% -37.32% -2.66%

Summary

Avalon Globocare rivals beat Avalon Globocare on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

