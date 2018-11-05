AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $225,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $69,206.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $57,504.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $299,882. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. 342,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

