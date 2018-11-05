Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Boosted by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 109,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 283.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 291,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 215,423 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $553,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

ADP stock opened at $140.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,919 shares of company stock worth $2,351,933. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

